Fast Start, Career Night From Alex Leadbetter, Propel Clarion-Limestone to Win Over Keystone



STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) – A fast start, along with a balanced scoring attack, helped Clarion-Limestone roll to a 68-25 victory over Keystone on Wednesday evening at the Lion’s Den in Strattanville.

C-L (3-2 overall) jumped on the Panthers early, using their pressure defense to create turnovers and easy baskets as the Lions raced to a 22-3 lead after one quarter.

(Above, Alex Leadbetter had a double-double with a career-high 22 points and 10 steals for Clarion-Limestone/photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography)

Alex Leadbetter, Frances Milliron, and Alyssa Wiant all scored six points in the opening frame. Kendall Dunn and Lexi Coull each added two.

“It was the way we won tonight,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “After that Redbank game, the confidence might have been shaken coming into tonight. But the girls responded, and they were jumping into the passing lanes, and they ran the floor really well.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

C-L held a 16-12 scoring edge in the second quarter to hold a 38-15 halftime lead.

Natalie Bowser scored 10 of the 12 Keystone points in the second quarter.

Leadbetter scored six points and Milliron hit 1-of-2 free throws as C-L started the second half on a 7-0 run to put the mercy rule into effect at the 5:54 mark of the third with the Lions leading 45-15.

C-L closed the quarter with an 11-8 edge to lead 56-23 after three.

“The kids are buying into what we’re wanting them to do,” said Simpson. “It started a bit last year and it has really carried over to this year. They are getting what we are asking of them, and they are such an unselfish group.”

C-L closed the game with an 8-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter to set the final score.

Leadbetter paced C-L with a career-high 22 points while adding five steals. Frances Milliron added a double-double of 15 points and 10 steals while handing out nine assists. Kendall Dunn and Alyssa Wiant each added 10 points. Wiant pulled down seven rebounds while Dunn added six.

Bowser finished with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds for Keystone.

“We not only have athletes, but we have athletes who are basketball players and that’s huge,” said Simpson. “You know me though we’re still a one quarter at a time and one possession and all that stuff.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.