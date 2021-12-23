Walter R. Brooks Jr., 95, of Oil City, PA., passed away Dec. 21, 2021 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after a brief illness.

Born July 10, 1926 in Brookville, PA., he was the son of Walter R. Brooks Sr.

Walter was educated in Brookville Schools. ‘

He served in the United States Army Air Corp from 1946-1949 serving as a Sgt.

Mr. Brooks worked many years as a technician for IBM, and later was employed as a maintenance man for the National Transit Building in Oil City.

He was married on Feb. 19, 2000 to the former Minnie A. Albaugh and she preceded him in death on May 17, 2013.

Walter enjoyed gardening, was an avid reader and enjoyed building model airplanes.

He is survived by his stepchildren; James Baker of Oil City, Brenda Baker of Jackson Center, Debbie Blair of Youngstown, OH, Laurie Monarch of Oil City, Lisa McNerney & her husband John of Oil City.

14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren also survive.

Walter was the last surviving member of his immediate family, where he was one of 13 children.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Funeral Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City Library, Relay for Life or to Toys for Tots.

The Reinsel funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

