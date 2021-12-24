A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Rain, mainly after 10pm. Low around 43. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Christmas Day – Rain. High near 55. Southwest wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – Snow before 9am, then rain and snow between 9am and 10am, then rain after 10am. High near 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain before 7am, then a chance of rain and snow between 7am and 8am, then rain likely after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Rain. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

