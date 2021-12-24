 

Bennie Lee Loud

Friday, December 24, 2021 @ 04:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-CCY71KQfjff8zXBennie Lee Loud, 66, of Oil City passed away Wednesday December 15 after a battle with cancer.

He was born in El Paso Texas on April 21, 1955 and was the son of Ben Loud and Elizabeth Brown.

Bennie was raised in Hearne, TX and went to Sweetwater High School.

He went on to attend Utah State University.

Bennie attended St. Josephs Church and volunteered at the St. Elizabeth’s center.

He enjoyed watching baseball especially the Colorado Rockies, football, playing Chinese checkers, dominoes, traveling, and get togethers with friends and family.

Bennie is survived by his companion; Tammy Sobina and their daughter Olivia Loud of Oil City; his children Rhianna Loud, Kaya Loud, Lennon Loud, and Mariah Loud all of Colorado; 8 grandchildren.

Also surviving is like a brother in-law Frank Sobina and his wife Brandy and their children Lyla and Kaylie of Oil City.

Their will be a visitation on Tuesday December 28 from 5-6 PM in the Reinsel Funeral Home with a memorial service immediately following with Fr. John Miller presiding.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


