Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Layered Candy Cane Dessert

This Christmas dessert looks like a winter wonderland!

Ingredients

1 package (14.3 ounces) Oreo cookies

6 tablespoons butter, melted



1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened1/4 cup sugar2 tablespoons 2% milk1 carton (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided3/4 cup crushed candy canes (about 7 regular size), divided2 packages (3.3 ounces each) instant white chocolate pudding mix2-3/4 cups cold 2% milk

Directions

-Pulse cookies in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Add melted butter; pulse just until combined. Press onto the bottom of a 13×9-in. dish. Refrigerate while preparing the filling.

-Beat cream cheese, sugar, and milk until smooth. Fold in 1 cup whipped topping and 1/2 cup crushed candies. Spread over crust.

-Whisk pudding mix and milk for 2 minutes; spread over cream cheese layer. Spread with remaining whipped topping. Refrigerate, covered, 4 hours. Sprinkle with remaining candies just before serving.

