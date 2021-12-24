Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pecan Pie Bars

These pecan pie bars are rich and delicious!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar



1 cup butter, softened1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk1 large egg, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extractPinch salt1 package (8 ounces) milk chocolate English toffee bits1 cup chopped pecans

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine flour and sugar. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse meal. Press firmly onto the bottom of a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat the milk, egg, vanilla and salt until smooth. Stir in toffee bits and pecans; spread evenly over baked crust.

-Bake until lightly browned, 20-25 minutes longer. Cool. Cover and chill; cut into bars. Store in refrigerator.

