Clarion University Wrestling: Upper Weights Lead Golden Eagles to 21-19 Win at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Golden Eagle wrestling team scored nine points in its final two bouts of the night to erase a sizable deficit on the road, as Clarion defeated Buffalo 21-19 at Alumni Arena on Thursday evening.

Clarion (7-1, 3-0 MAC) trailed by a score of 19-12 heading into the last two matches before stealing the win from the Bulls. The Golden Eagles have now won seven straight duals.

By nearly all projections, the match between the Golden Eagles and the Bulls looked to be a close contest; it was less than two years ago that the teams needed four tiebreakers before Clarion could claim a criteria victory over Buffalo at Tippin Gym, on Jan. 17, 2021. Ty Bagoly provided the clincher in that one, taking down heavyweight Nolan Terrance to give Clarion an edge in points scored and the 17-16 win.

Bagoly once again provided the official clincher in a win over Buffalo, though this time the team match was decided without need for criteria points. Facing off against former teammate Toby Cahill, Bagoly got the first takedown against Cahill on a single-leg to make it 2-0. Cahill got loose after Bagoly established a 1:07 riding time advantage. The decisive moment in the match came midway through the second period, when Bagoly locked up one of Cahill’s legs on the edge of the circle and tilted him for a four-point near fall to take a 6-1 advantage. He continued to ride Cahill hard through the rest of the bout, riding him out in the second period and then dominating the third for a 7-2 decision and the win.

However, Bagoly would not have even had the opportunity to clinch the match on a decision had the Golden Eagles not scored bonus points in the 197-pound bout. Will Feldkamp saw to it that he would have that opportunity, adding yet another pin to his season ledger. Feldkamp carried a 2-0 lead into the second period after an early takedown on Sam Mitchell, working Mitchell throughout but unable to get him to his back. A near fall helped bump the lead to 6-0 at the end of the second, and Feldkamp went back to work on top to start the third period. He finally got Mitchell’s arm locked up and sent to his back midway through the third period, pinning him with 52 seconds remaining to cut Buffalo’s lead to 19-18.

The Bulls opened up the match with a 7-0 lead after Tristan Daugherty and Derek Spann won at 125 and 133, with the former defeating Joey Fischer in a tiebreaker 3-2 and the latter winning by major decision. It looked like Buffalo could be on their way to another win at 141 pounds as Ben Freeman opened up a 4-1 first period lead on Seth Koleno. Freeman came in deep on a shot but Koleno caught him and locked him up in a cradle with 20 seconds left, rolling Freeman over for the pin to halt the Bulls’ momentum. Brent Moore kept it going with a 2-1 decision over John Arceri, with both wrestlers scoring all of their points for the bout in the first period. Moore took Arceri down on a single leg and the latter escaped soon after. Arceri rode Moore through the entire second period but Moore did the same in the third, keeping Arceri down without an escape to lock up the win.

Ty Raines came back from a late deficit against Kolby Ho to pin him for a fall at 157 pounds, while Cam Pine beat Noah Grover by 6-3 decision at 165 pounds to cut Buffalo’s lead to 13-12. The Bulls won at 174 and 184 pounds to take the 19-12 lead.

CLARION 21 BUFFALO 19

125 – Tristan Daugherty (UB) won in overtime over Joey Fischer (CU), 3-2

133 – #29 Derek Spann (UB) won by major decision over Alex Blake (CU), 13-0

141 – Seth Koleno (CU) won by fall over Ben Freeman (UB), 2:51

149 – #31 Brent Moore (CU) won by decision over John Arceri (UB), 2-1

157 – Ty Raines (UB) won by fall over Kolby Ho (CU), 6:47

165 – Cam Pine (CU) won by decision over Noah Grover (UB), 6-3

174 – Jay Nivison (UB) won by decision over John Worthing (CU), 4-3

184 – Pete Acciardi (UB) won by decision over Max Wohlabaugh (CU), 5-4

197 – Will Feldkamp (CU) won by fall over Sam Mitchell (UB), 6:08

285 – Ty Bagoly (CU) won by decision over Toby Cahill (UB), 7-2

