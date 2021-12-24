 

Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer Teams Win Bids to The One Cheer and Dance Competition

Friday, December 24, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

group photo at SHOUTFAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer teams earned bids to the national cheerleading competition, The One.

(Photos submitted by Amber Kimmel)

The bids came as a result of the team’s results at Jingle Bell Championship in Monroeville on December 18.

“We are proud to share that the teams received bids to The One competition,” said coach and owner of Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer Amber Kimmel.

ash photo with trophy
(Pictured above: The Ash Team.)

Kimmel said the Pearl Team (ages three through six) placed third, the Platinum Team placed second and earned a bid, and the Ash Team placed first and earned a bid.

The teams are now preparing for The One which will be held at the Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio, on March 26, 2022.

For more information on The One, visit its website here: http://www.theonefinals.com/

dsadasd
(Pictured above: The Platinum Team.)

PEARL shout moment
(Pictured above: The Pearl Team.)


