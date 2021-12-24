Daniel Scott Armstrong, 58, of Franklin, PA passed away on December 17, 2021 at his home.

He was born August 9, 1963 in Titusville, PA, he was the son of Leroy Clyde Armstrong Jr. and Jane Suzanne (Whitman) Armstrong.

For most of his life, Dan was employed by General Electric/Wabtec as a machinist.

In his spare time, Dan enjoyed rebuilding cars, hunting, and spending time outdoors.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving girlfriend Tracy Drake of Franklin, PA, his daughter Danielle Renee, brothers: Stanley Armstrong and wife, Barbara of Guys Mills, PA, Leroy C. Armstrong the third and wife, Kelly of Cooperstown, PA, and David Armstrong of Cooperstown, PA, and sister Susan Haniwalt of Elephant Bute, NM.

In addition to his parents, Dan is also preceded in death by his sister Sandra Petulla.

There will be no services at this time.

Daniel will be laid to rest in Cooperstown Cemetery.

