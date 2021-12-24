Elf Shenanigans Bring Christmas Joy to Clarion Area Elementary School

CLARION, Pa. – A wayward elf was spotted this week at Clarion Area Elementary School, captivating children and parents alike.

Clarion Area Elementary Principal Roger Walter told exploreClarion.com that after nearly two years of COVID-19 restrictions and the difficulty around the pandemic, the staff at the school had been looking to bring a bit of joy to the holiday season.

“We had ideas rolling in from staff and parents. We just wanted to do something to bring people’s spirits up,” Walter said.

According to secretary Beth Uckert, after seeing a social media post about a school in another state where an administrator dressed as an elf, some staff members starting pushing for that idea in particular.

“He (Walter) said he’d do it if we found him the outfit,” Uckert said.

Once they got that approval, the search was on, and luckily, Uckert’s fellow secretary, Heather Bish, was able to find an elf outfit that fit the bill.

According to Uckert, people enjoyed the first day Walter wore the costume so much, they decided to keep going through the week, finding new places for Walter to “hide” each morning.

“We thought this would be a small step to help brighten people’s day,” Walter said.

“So I hid in places around the school, hung out for an hour in the morning, waving and saying hello to everyone, and playing music.”

From the curb to the rooftop to up in a tree, Walter “hid” in his elf suit somewhere new each day, delighting children and parents waiting to spot him.

“We had parents posting on Facebook about being excited to see where the elf was each day,” Uckert noted. “It was just a really great, positive thing for everyone.”

Walter said the response from the community was “fantastic.”

“Everyone really appreciated it. I think it’s going to have to become a tradition. This is a great community to live and work in, and any way we can brighten each other’s days is something we want to accomplish here.”

He also said the community should “hold on” for next year.

“It’s going to be bigger and better than ever!”

