Featured Local Job: Forensic Liaison

The Clarion County Mental Health department currently has an opening for a Forensic Liaison.

POSITION: Forensic Liaison- Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Mental Health (MH), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $31,200.00-$34,320.00

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: December 17, 2021

HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB: This is an administrative position that provides assistance to Clarion County residents who are forensically hospitalized, incarcerated, inpatients at a Long-Term Structured Rehabilitation facility (LTSR) or Extended Acute Care treatment program (EAC). The Forensic Liaison will work closely with Warren State Hospital, Torrance State hospital, or any other state hospital in the Commonwealth. This position will collaborate with the facility and patients to provide services, case management, and other assistance through the County Mental Health Office.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Administratively case manage Clarion County residents who are forensically involved with MH/DD services Attend Mental Health Review Officer hearings (MHRO) as a Clarion County representative Attend treatment team meetings in person or over the phone for those that are hospitalized or in treatment facilities Assist with gathering information and required reports for admission to the LTSR Work closely with the LTSR staff with treatment planning and discharge coordination Assist the DD Program with forensically involved individuals Assist with the process of applying for Competency Evaluations and Restoration Complete follow–up meetings with those being discharged from correction centers and treatment facilities Make referrals to the Base Service Unit (BSU) and other community support programs when appropriate Assist with employment, mental health treatment, medical treatment, food, clothing, transportation and housing and any other Social Determinants of Health needs Communicate with the Dept. of Corrections (DOC) to ensure mental health service follow up upon release Provide liaison services to the Courts, District Attorney, Probation, Public Defender, private attorneys, corrections, law enforcement and the BSU Coordinate, schedule and attend meetings, trainings and works sessions as needed

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB:

Attend staffing, training, and other meetings as required Proficient with computer programs Performs other job-related work as required

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

Reports directly to the Mental Health Administrator/Deputy Administrator and receives occasional instructions and supervision regarding daily work duties.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors with adequate lighting, temperature, and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions Works with average indoor exposure to dust/dirt, noise, stress, and disruptions Travels periodically to other work sites as needed

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must possess hearing, seeing, speaking, and reasoning senses necessary to carry out job duties Must be able to sit for long periods during the workday, with frequent standing, walking and occasional bending, twisting, stooping, reaching, and grasping as necessary to carry out essential job duties Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; to simple movements of feet/legs/torso as necessary to carry out job duties Light work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with weights of 20-30 pounds Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree and one year of mental health, criminal justice, or case management experience.

Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language and to follow oral and written instructions Must possess effective oral and written communication skills Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and personal integrity and the ability to work effectively with clients, authorities, co-workers, and others Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and have the ability to apply same to essential duties of the job and develop efficiencies Must possess ability to perform simple math calculations with accuracy and reasonable speed Must possess ability to learn county, state and federal rules and regulations, procedures, and practices Must be willing and able to work within strict rules of confidentiality regarding client information and records Must possess ability to prepare and maintain files and reports Must be able to type with accuracy and efficiency Must possess the ability to compose replies to routine correspondence Must be comfortable working with a variety of computer applications and software Must possess excellent organizational skills and the ability to prioritize and coordinate several schedules and/or projects with accuracy and efficiency Must possess the skills necessary to prepare, edit and format grammatically correct written materials

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit an application to:

Human Resources Administration Building

Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214 • By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 31, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.

