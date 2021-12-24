French & Indian War Encampment Returns to Cook Forest

 

Friday, December 24, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

34341818_1803897786336577_5570083802748813312_nCOOKSBURG, Pa. – After two years without large-scale events at Cook Forest, the French & Indian War Encampment will return to the event schedule in 2022.

The Cook Forest French & Indian War Encampment is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, at the Sawmill Center for the Arts.

Highlights of this full two-day encampment, sponsored by local businesses, include woodland natives, cannon and musket firing, cooking, primitive skills, 18th-century surgical techniques, blacksmithing, tinsmithing, pottery, children’s games, sutler camp, renowned living historians, French & Indian War Era artisans, and live tactical engagements. Every battle is different!

Take a walk back in time along the Black Bear Trail by the Sawmill Center for the Arts during open camp hours to view British, Colonial, French, and Native American re-enactors as they portray lifestyles of the 18th century.


