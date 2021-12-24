John Sloss, 57, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Dunmore, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

He was born on June 23, 1964 in Scranton; son of Gerald Sloss and the late Eileen Koziol Sloss.

John loved going for cheeseburgers and frostys.

He also enjoyed his visits to Sunoco.

John wrote letters daily in his beloved office.

He took pride in his house of Bus Road.

John loved to visit with “his girls” at the office and cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles.

He also loved to give and receive hugs.

John was a caring, funny, and stubborn soul who made an impact on many and will be deeply missed.

John is survived by his father; 6 siblings, Jerry, Marina, Cyndi and her husband, Jay, Harold and his wife, Laurie, Eric, and Melissa and her husband, Bill; 4 nieces, Elana, Samantha, Abigail, and Naomi; 2 nephews, Korie and Timothy; a great nephew, Nando, Jr.; his special loved ones, Mike Altman and Kathy Carlson; and his loving and devoted staff at Bus Road and special friends at Valley Advantages.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

Per John’s request, there will be no services.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

