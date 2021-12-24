Judge Sara Seidle-Patton Presides Over Swearing-In Ceremony in Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton presided over a swearing-in ceremony that was held on Thursday for Jefferson County President Judge John H. Foradora and other Jefferson County elected officials.

Judge Seidle-Patton presided over the first portion of the ceremony, administering the oath of office to Judge Foradora for his third term on the bench.

Judge Foraroda first joined the bench as president judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Jefferson County in January 2002. He was also appointed administrative judge of Judicial Unit III in 2008 and held that position until 2013.

He previously served on the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Probation and sat as a member of the Strategic Planning Workshop of the Pennsylvania Sentencing Commission. He also served as the president judge liaison for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

After taking his own oath, Judge Foradora in turn administered oaths of office for County Coroner Brenda Shumaker, District Attorney Jeffrey Burkett, and Prothonotary Tonya Geist.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.