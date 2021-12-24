Michael A. Reitz, 72, of Strattanville, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Born in Brookville on September 10, 1949, he was the son of the late Barbara Himes Reitz and Haven Reitz. His father survives.

He attended Brookville High School.

On July 26, 1993 he married the former Bonda Sleppy. She survives.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Clarion University for over 30 years and retired as Automotive Supervisor.

He was a member of Hawthorn Sportsman’s Club and Clarion Eagles.

A “Motor Head”, he enjoyed Hit & Miss Engines and collecting guns.

Those surviving in addition to his father and his wife are his son, Chris (Kristen) Reitz; his daughters, Jennifer (Butch) Jones and Chandra (Adam) Parrett; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by a daughter, Michele Wilson.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA has been entrusted with final arrangements for Mr. Reitz.

A “Celebration of Life” will be planned and announced by his family at a later date.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

