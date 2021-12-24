Mona L. Noziglia, 88, of Oil City, was received into the arms of her Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021.

She passed away at Oil City Healthcare in Oil City where she had been a resident.

She was born in Oil City on February 22, 1933, a daughter of the late Charles and Alice Crawford.

Mona was retired from Polk Center where she worked as a caregiver and resident aide.

She then filled her days being active in her church, attending both Bethel and Trinity United Methodist Churches in Oil City, where she was known for her beautiful singing voice and playing the autoharp; as a soloist, as well as with her granddaughter, Tiffany.

Mona is survived by her sister, Shirley Adams who is 98 years old; her son, John; her daughter, Roseanne; a granddaughter, Tiffany; and 3 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Monday (Dec. 27th) at 1 p.m. in the mausoleum chapel at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens on Route 322 in Cranberry, followed by interment.

Rev. Thomas Carr, pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church, will officiate the service.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Mona’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

