Pennsylvania State Police Welcomes 59 New Troopers

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced on Thursday that 59 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth.

The men and women represent the 162nd graduating cadet class.

The ceremony returned to the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg for the first time since December 2019 in front of a limited amount of family members. Cadet Matthew J. Condrad spoke on behalf of the graduating class. The ceremony was live streamed on the academy Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“All of the men and women we celebrated today (Thursday) obtained the most important rank, the rank of Trooper,” said Colonel Evanchick. “The long-standing tradition of providing the finest police services throughout the commonwealth is now bestowed upon them. May they all uphold the service, integrity, respect, trust, courage, and duty of the force.”

Five cadets received special awards and recognition:

The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Matthew J. Condrad

The Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Jeremy J. Seabridge

The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Timothy J. Shields

The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Melvin L. Eby III

The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Christopher A. Cashin

The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Matthew J. Condrad

The graduates have been assigned to the following stations:

Troop A, Greensburg

Joseph V. Churner

Troop B, Belle Vernon

Jessica M. Bishop

Matthew V. Ferraro

Cody R. Stemrich

Jason M. Stover

Ally N. Wilson

Troop B, Uniontown

Brian F. Beauchemin

Shane T. Dorner

Gabriel B. Gresko

Christopher R. Keffer

Joshua Keiper

John W. Lance

Joshua E. Pavlosky

James A. Pierce II

Jacob D. Richards

Jeffrey J. Schlasta

Troop B, Pittsburgh

William O. Alua

Nathan D. Bartel

Troop B, Waynesburg

Chase W. Colucci

Cody H. Karaman

Troop C, Lewis Run

Brandon J. Long

Kevin M. Shaffer

Troop C, Punxsutawney

Alexis J. Stitt

Alexander S. Watters

Troop C, Ridgway

Brandt M. Beck

Troop D, Kittanning

Christian M. Kovach

Erica Nearhoof

Darryl G. Webb Jr.

Troop E, Corry

Dane S. Barker

Troop E, Erie

Matthew R. Wier

Troop E, Girard

Trevor J. Gallo

Ryan M. Northcott

Troop F, Coudersport

Melvin L. Eby III

Bryce A. Reichenbach

Troop F, Stonington

Jeffrey A. Brown

Troop H, Chambersburg

Shane E. Clark

Morgan E. Kaschak

Gregory J. Monaghan

Timothy J. Shields

Troop H, Harrisburg

Matthew J. Condrad

Michael T. Frick

Troop J, Avondale

Jeffrey F. Beach

Christopher A. Cashin

Troop J, Lancaster

George F. Puma

Troop J, York

Alecia I. Rohrer

Troop K, Philadelphia

Nathanael Fre

Nicholas T. Fusco

Lucas P. Metzger

Anthony J. Pickens

Andrew Tsai

Troop K, Skippack

Rebecca L. Lengvarsky

Kole S. Rodrigues

Troop P, Laporte

Brad M. Kalinowski

Jeremy J. Seabridge

Troop P, Towanda

Brett M. Cohen

Alexander K. Gushka

Craig P. Kalinoski Jr.

Steven S. Marianelli

Matthew J. Mondak

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit patrooper.com.

