 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Pennsylvania State Police Welcomes 59 New Troopers

Friday, December 24, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screen-Shot-2021-12-23-at-1.43.28-PMHARRISBURG, Pa. – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced on Thursday that 59 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth.

The men and women represent the 162nd graduating cadet class.

The ceremony returned to the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg for the first time since December 2019 in front of a limited amount of family members. Cadet Matthew J. Condrad spoke on behalf of the graduating class. The ceremony was live streamed on the academy Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“All of the men and women we celebrated today (Thursday) obtained the most important rank, the rank of Trooper,” said Colonel Evanchick. “The long-standing tradition of providing the finest police services throughout the commonwealth is now bestowed upon them. May they all uphold the service, integrity, respect, trust, courage, and duty of the force.”

Five cadets received special awards and recognition:

The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Matthew J. Condrad

The Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Jeremy J. Seabridge

The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Timothy J. Shields

The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Melvin L. Eby III

The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Christopher A. Cashin

The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Matthew J. Condrad

The graduates have been assigned to the following stations:

Troop A, Greensburg

Joseph V. Churner

Troop B, Belle Vernon

Jessica M. Bishop
Matthew V. Ferraro
Cody R. Stemrich
Jason M. Stover
Ally N. Wilson

Troop B, Uniontown

Brian F. Beauchemin
Shane T. Dorner
Gabriel B. Gresko
Christopher R. Keffer
Joshua Keiper
John W. Lance
Joshua E. Pavlosky
James A. Pierce II
Jacob D. Richards
Jeffrey J. Schlasta

Troop B, Pittsburgh

William O. Alua
Nathan D. Bartel

Troop B, Waynesburg

Chase W. Colucci
Cody H. Karaman

Troop C, Lewis Run

Brandon J. Long
Kevin M. Shaffer

Troop C, Punxsutawney

Alexis J. Stitt
Alexander S. Watters

Troop C, Ridgway

Brandt M. Beck

Troop D, Kittanning

Christian M. Kovach
Erica Nearhoof
Darryl G. Webb Jr.

Troop E, Corry

Dane S. Barker

Troop E, Erie

Matthew R. Wier

Troop E, Girard

Trevor J. Gallo
Ryan M. Northcott

Troop F, Coudersport

Melvin L. Eby III
Bryce A. Reichenbach

Troop F, Stonington

Jeffrey A. Brown

Troop H, Chambersburg

Shane E. Clark
Morgan E. Kaschak
Gregory J. Monaghan
Timothy J. Shields

Troop H, Harrisburg

Matthew J. Condrad
Michael T. Frick

Troop J, Avondale

Jeffrey F. Beach
Christopher A. Cashin

Troop J, Lancaster

George F. Puma

Troop J, York

Alecia I. Rohrer

Troop K, Philadelphia

Nathanael Fre
Nicholas T. Fusco
Lucas P. Metzger
Anthony J. Pickens
Andrew Tsai

Troop K, Skippack
Rebecca L. Lengvarsky
Kole S. Rodrigues

Troop P, Laporte

Brad M. Kalinowski
Jeremy J. Seabridge

Troop P, Towanda

Brett M. Cohen
Alexander K. Gushka
Craig P. Kalinoski Jr.
Steven S. Marianelli
Matthew J. Mondak

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit patrooper.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.