The Story of This Local Couple’s Christmas Tradition Will Warm Your Heart

VENUS, Pa. (EYT) – When Judy and Peter Ackermann moved from West Virginia to Pennsylvania, the couple made sure they didn’t leave one thing behind – their Christmas Spirit.

(Pictured above: Judy and Peter Ackermann. Photo submitted by Judy Ackermann.)

Moving north to seek cooler temperatures, the Ackermanns originally looked at property in New York; however, on their way there, they passed through the Oil City and Franklin area. Ackermann said she was struck by the beauty of the Victorian houses.

After the New York plans fell through, they began to look for property here and eventually moved to Oil City and later to their current home in Venus.

“We very much like it,” Judy Ackermann said.

With them, the Ackermanns brought their Christmas dinner tradition.

The Ackermanns will host the Christmas Day dinner, open to all, at the Venus Evangelical Church from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

According to Judy, this is a tradition in their family, starting when they lived in West Virginia.

“We feel like nobody should be sitting home alone,” Judy Ackermann said.

“Especially seniors who were by themselves,” she told exploreClarion.com. “They’d be all dressed up waiting for someone to pick them.”

Previously, the dinners were held at PJ’s Country Market in Fryburg. Since they do not operate the business anymore, they moved the event to the church.

The dinners are well-attended, said Ackermann, and last year, they handed out over takeout 240 meals.

People are invited to sit down and eat this year but are free to take the meal to-go, as well.

In addition, Judy is encouraging people to take meals to others.

“If you know of any shut-ins who are home alone or don’t want to come out, come and take a meal to them,” she suggested.

The Christmas dinner is not the only way the Ackermanns are spreading Christmas joy.

After her husband, Peter, retired, Judy renovated a sleigh for him. He now dresses as Santa and goes out on Christmas Eve with the sleigh delivering gifts to local kids.

“The kids love it when he comes out of the sleigh and delivers the gifts,” Judy said.

This year, four families will receive gifts from the Ackermanns.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.