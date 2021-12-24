Burns & Burns Insurance Delivers Christmas Cards to the Elderly
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns Insurance filled out and decorated Christmas cards to share with Liberty Towers and Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
(Pictured above: Alexis Burns at Liberty Towers in Clarion, Pa.)
During their Christmas party on December 21st, the Clarion and Tionesta Burns & Burns branches took the time to share season’s greetings in these cards.
Alexis Burns and Olivia Keltz then delivered the cards to be distributed to the residents.
(Pictured below: Olivia Keltz at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab.)
Burns & Burns wishes everyone a very happy holiday season!
