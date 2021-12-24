Clarion Bicycle Moving to New Location

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Bicycle is moving its location after an 12-year tenancy on Main Street in Clarion.

(Pictured above: Business owners Jason Hollingsworth and Brooke Porter. Photo submitted by Jason Hollingsworth.)

Owner Jason Hollingsworth told exploreClarion.com that the move to the new store at 12085 E. Reidsburg Road has been planned for about a year.

Referring to his current location on Main Street, Hollingsworth said, “It’s definitely a good space, but we don’t get any visibility from Main Street. Even though we’ve been in here this long, it’s surprising how many people don’t know we’re here. We hear it all the time.”

Hollingsworth explained being in a basement means customers have to deal with stairs, which is a problem due to a large portion of Clarion Bicycle’s customer base being of retirement age.

Additionally, e-bikes are becoming a larger part of the business, and these machines are heavier than regular bikes.

“For our customers, bringing bikes in and out for repairs and picking up bikes, it’s just really challenging getting them up and down the stairs,” he said. “I’m pretty much carrying all the bikes myself for all the customers. There’s only so many things I can do.”

(Pictured above: Construction at Clarion Bicycle’s new location. Photo submitted by Jason Hollingsworth.)

Parking was also an issue, with Hollingsworth saying parking in downtown Clarion seems to be “getting worse,” echoing the fact that it puts a strain on older customers who have to walk further to reach the store.

“Those people want to stay active and ride a bike, but it’s hard for them to load and unload,” said Hollingsworth. “We want to make it easier for them. Having a location where they can park right at the front door and not have stairs will be very advantageous.”

The new store will also be better situated for test-riding bicycles.

“A lot of people are maybe getting a bike for the first time in a long time are maybe not super comfortable on it, and they want to test it, but they’re nervous and afraid to ride in town. Our new location will have a place where people can test ride and not have to worry about traffic.”

(Pictured above: Clarion Bicycle’s current storefront on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Main Street. Photo by Leon Aristeguieta.)

He added they currently have an abundance in inventory, and with the rising popularity of e-bikes, Hollingsworth wants to make sure they have enough space to be fully stocked with them. The new location is also closer to the Redbank Valley Trail, which Hollingsworth hopes will attract customers from the New Bethlehem area.

Lastly, Hollingsworth wants to do bike rentals from the new store.

“There’s beautiful places to ride out near the new location and we’re hoping we can maybe do regular bike rentals and e-bike rentals,” he said.

(Pictured above: The inside of the new location. Photo submitted by Jason Hollingsworth.)

The property the store is being built on has been owned by Hollingsworth since he bought his house.

“It came with two lots,” he said. “One our house is on and one by the road that was completely empty. I think the original owner was planning to put a house there but never did.”

Construction began in August, and Hollingsworth expects it to be fully completed by January. The new store is expected to open late that month after a transition period as the winter months are Clarion Bicycle’s slowest sales period.

“Usually in like late-March, when the weather starts turning, we get busy,” said Hollingsworth. “We want to be 100% ready-to-go in the new location by then.”

(Pictured above: Construction at Clarion Bicycle’s new location. Photo submitted by Jason Hollingsworth.)

Hollingsworth said he is excited about the move and sees building his own location, as opposed to renting, as a way to bolster the economic development of Clarion County.

“We really want to invest in the Clarion area, and this shop and we want it to be successful long term,” he said. “We felt like building our own shop and putting our equity in it will be beneficial long-term as opposed to renting.”

The move will mean Hollingsworth’s other business, Wild Smoothie Co. will be shutting down. The smoothie store currently occupies the same space as the bike shop.

Per a Facebook post, Hollingworth stated:

“We considered moving the business to our new location in Limestone, but we think it’s best suited for a downtown spot. This business has the opportunity for major growth. If anyone is interested in purchasing Wild Smoothie Co. to keep the smoothies flowing, please reach out!”

Clarion Bicycle rents its current location from the building and F. L. Crook’s owner Jim Crooks.

“No comment,” was all Crooks said regarding a new tenant at the location.

(Pictured above: Construction inside the new location. Photo submitted by Jason Hollingsworth.)

