Well-Known Local Businessman Anthony “Tony” Hockman Passes Away

Anthony L. “Tony” Hockman, 62, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, December 22, 2021 at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.

He was born on November 18, 1959 in Oil City; son of the late Lee and Sarah Baughman Hockman.

Tony was a 1978 graduate of Keystone High School.

He married the love of his life, Julianna Dechant, on June 4, 1983, who survives.

Tony was the proud owner and operator of Tony’s Mobile Wash in Shippenville that he began in 1986 until present.

If you knew Tony, you may have heard him say “Hosing America one day at a time!”

Tony was a member of the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda.

He enjoyed buggy riding, going to Florida, and was always up for a good garage party or kicking back and having a few captains.

Tony also loved his gold fish pond.

He is survived by his loving wife, Julianna of 38 years; 2 sons, Andy Hockman and his wife, Paula, and Adam Hockman, all of Lucinda; his grandchildren who he adored, Auria and Aivin Hockman, both of Lucinda, and Keilani Slaugenhaupt and her husband, Todd, of Knox; and a great grandson, Kason Slaugenhaupt, also of Knox.

Tony is also survived by his sisters, Linda Duffee and her husband, Dave, of Shippenville, Chery Rodgers and her husband, Doug, of Oil City, and Leesa Knight of Shippenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tim Hockman.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda with Rev. Michael Polinek presiding.

Interment will follow in the Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Tony’s name to the Saint Joseph Catholic School, 84 Rectory Lane, Lucinda PA 16235.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

