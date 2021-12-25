A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Christmas Day – Rain, mainly before 5pm. High near 55. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers, becoming all rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Showers. Low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday – Showers, mainly before 8am. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

