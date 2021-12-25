 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pecan Pie Bars

Saturday, December 25, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

These pecan pie bars are rich and delicious!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 cup butter, softened
1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
1 large egg, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch salt
1 package (8 ounces) milk chocolate English toffee bits
1 cup chopped pecans

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine flour and sugar. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse meal. Press firmly onto the bottom of a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat the milk, egg, vanilla and salt until smooth. Stir in toffee bits and pecans; spread evenly over baked crust.

-Bake until lightly browned, 20-25 minutes longer. Cool. Cover and chill; cut into bars. Store in refrigerator.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


