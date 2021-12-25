Santa’s Helper: Vowinckel’s Dream Is for Every Child to Have a Christmas Gift

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Renee Vowinckel has been following her dream for every child to have a Christmas gift since 1985.

As the founder of Pennies From Heaven, Vowinckel explained to exploreClarion.com her aspiration for the non-profit organization:

“My dream was every child would have Christmas gifts so that when the kids went back to school, these kids would fit in so they, too, would have something from Santa, for Christmas.”

Pennies From Heaven provides Christmas gifts for children whose parents are working/in school and need a little help over the holidays.

When the organization first began its gift-giving program in 1985, lifelong Clarion County resident Vowinckel said they only gave out one article of clothing and one toy per kid.

Things now are very different.

“Now we give out a blanket, four to eight items of clothing, a pack of socks, a pack of underwear, several toys, a game, slipper, stuffed animal, coloring books, mittens, gloves. They get a large array of things,” she said.

The lack of support these parents receive from other programs frustrates Vowinckel.

Thus, Pennies From Heaven is meant as a program for “working parents,” Vowinckel stressed.

“The working parents never qualify. They’re over income for food stamps. They just missed the help with the electric (bill). They don’t get any breaks.”

On average, Pennies From Heaven gives out gifts to 250 kids. Vowinckel said because of the various reasons relating to the pandemic, including fewer people working, meant fewer kids received gifts this year.

This year 88 kids received gifts as compared to 254 in 2019 and 276 in 2018.

“To qualify for our program, you have to be working. I think that was one of the reasons,” she said. “Truthfully, we were expecting it to be low because the parents weren’t working and the stimulus money that’s out there.”

The pandemic has also changed the way Pennies From Heaven distributes gifts.

Previously, parents would “shop” for the gifts and specifically pick out what they wanted. For the past two years, Vowinckel said her volunteers put together packages for parents to pick up. She said they are going to conduct a survey on their Facebook page to see if they should go back to letting parents pick out the gifts or stick with the new method.

Vowinckel is torn on how they are going to proceed with the distribution of the gifts next year.

“Our volunteers really like the packing,” she said. “It is so much quicker and so much easier, but I really like that the parents get to choose and have a say in some of the things.”

In addition to Pennies From Heaven, Vowinckel is dedicated to the Clarion County Salvation Army and serves as the chairperson.

As to why she does this type of work, Vowinckel said she just likes to be involved in service activities and to help out others.

“I’m not working now. I just retired, and I like to be busy,” she said. “I like to help.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.