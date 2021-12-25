SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Closed on Christmas Day; Stop In on Sunday for Their Burger Special!

 

Saturday, December 25, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Sweet BasilSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil is closed on Christmas Day so their employees can spend the day with their family and friends. Stop in on Sunday, December 26, and try one of their burger specials!

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Sunday Burger Special

Click here for the different choices and toppings.

The burger is served with fries.

1D4A4609_PPM_1200

SAVE SOME ROOM FOR DESSERT!

85DA1443-AC9D-43DF-BF0E-F2920FC191C0

Regular Dining Room Hours:

Wednesday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The restaurant is not taking reservations at this time.

Carry-out and curbside services are also available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

