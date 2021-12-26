A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

TodayCloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

MondaySnow before 9am, then rain and snow between 9am and 10am, then rain after 10am. High near 46. East wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.



Monday NightA chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.TuesdayRain likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.Tuesday NightRain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.WednesdayShowers likely before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.Wednesday NightA chance of rain showers after 1am, mixing with snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.ThursdayA chance of snow showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 26.FridayPartly sunny, with a high near 39.Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 25.New Year’s DayA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.