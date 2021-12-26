All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Tommy Vosburg
Tommy Vosburg served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Thomas W. “Tommy Turtle” Vosburg
Born: February 12, 1941
Died: November 26, 2021
Hometown: Strattanville, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Tommy Vosburg served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War; he received the Vietnam Service Medal.
He also served his community through his memberships with the Clarion VFW Post #2145 and the Strattanville American Legion Post #249.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
