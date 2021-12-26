Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Twice-Baked Potato Casserole

This hearty casserole is loaded with a palate-pleasing combination of bacon, cheeses, green onions, and sour cream!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds red potatoes (about 6 medium), baked

1/4 teaspoon salt



1/4 teaspoon pepper1 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled3 cups sour cream2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese2 cups shredded cheddar cheese2 green onions, sliced

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cut baked potatoes into 1-in. cubes. Place half in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Sprinkle with half of the salt, pepper, and bacon. Top with half of the sour cream and cheeses. Repeat layers.

-Bake, uncovered, 20-25 minutes or until cheeses are melted. Sprinkle with onions.

