East Forest Mini Relay for Life Club Distributes Holiday Cheer

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the East Forest Mini Relay for Life Club handed out some holiday cheer to all the faculty, staff, and students last week.

(Pictured above: (left to right) Kaylie Rooke, Taylor Oliver, Declan McLaughlin, Ryan Parrett, Kendra Carroll, and Olivia Thompson.)

Candy Canes were delivered to everyone with a tag giving the following advice from a Candy Cane:

Advice From a Candy Cane

Stand tall, but be prepared to bend a little!

Show your true stripes!

Be sweet to others!

Make a visit with you refreshing!

If you do crack under pressure, pick up the pieces and carry on!

Happy Holidays From The Mighty Mini’s Relay Club

Due to Covid restrictions, members cannot travel to facilities to observe and learn cancer protocols as in the past. To stay active, they will be hosting a “Purple Out” night during a basketball game in January.

