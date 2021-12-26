Featured Local Job: Full-Time Probation Aide

The Forest County Probation Department is seeking a full-time Probation Aide.

This position has a significant amount of contact with individuals involved in the criminal justice system and the general public.

Computer, communication, and accounting experience are required.

Minimum education is an Associate Degree.

Please send resumes to Forest County Probation Department, 526 Elm Street Box 8, Tionesta, PA 16353. EOE.

