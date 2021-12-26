Police Detail Rollover Crash That Left Shippenville Woman Seriously Injured

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred last week on State Route 66, seriously injuring a Shippenville woman.

According to police, the crash happened around 8:47 a.m. on Monday, December 20, on Route 66, at its intersection with Brook Road (State Route 2014), in Clarion Township.

Police say 36-year-old Brandon M. Franklin, of Shippenville, was traveling northbound on Route 66 and failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway at its intersection with Brook Road. His 2002 Subaru Legacy went straight through the curve and exited the west side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. It then continued north and rolled one and a half turns onto its right side when it came to a final rest.

Franklin suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport, according to police.

He was using a seat belt.

His passenger, 26-year-old Caitlynn M. Bowser, of Shippenville, suffered suspected serious injuries.

Clarion Hospital EMS transported her to Clarion Hospital.

She was not using a seat belt, according to police.

Two male passengers suffered possible injuries and were transported to Clarion Hospital.

They both were secured in child safety seats.

According to police, Franklin was charged with a traffic violation for “driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.”

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, multiple Clarion Hospital EMS units, West Penn Power, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene, according to Clarion County 9-1-1.

STAT MedEvac was also dispatched.

Emergency radio transmissions indicated that multiple utility lines were down as a result of the accident, and power outages were reported nearby.

The scene was cleared and the roadway reopened around 9:51 a.m.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

