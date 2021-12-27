108-Year-Old Ed Brazier Was a True Crown Jewel

CROWN, Pa. (EYT) – Familiar to many in the area from his regular walks, Crown resident Ed Brazier is gone but not forgotten.

Ed passed away on December 8, 2021 – just four weeks shy of his 109th birthday.

A former Pittsburgh resident, he moved in with his son in Crown at the age of 104.

During nice weather, Ed enjoyed taking daily walks around the area. He also remained active in other ways, riding a stationary exercise bike almost three miles per day and using stretch bands to work out and keep up his strength.

A former steel mill machinist, Ed had become passionate about golf after he retired and played four or five days each week up until the age of 102. He also continued to bowl until just before he turned 105 and moved to Crown.

Moving from Pittsburgh to Crown was a big adjustment for Ed, particularly the adjustment to no longer having close neighbors and having difficulty going anywhere, due to giving up driving at the age of 104.

However, he credited his walks and other daily exercises for his longevity.

He is survived by his children, Edward J. Brazier (Linda) and Pamela Dmitrzak (Richard); grandchildren Kimberly Simcic, Becky Vecenie (Tony), Joseph Dmitrzak (Kelli) and Jeffrey Dmitrzak (Lisa), great-grandchildren George Simcic (Amanda), Marah Fielden (Ryan) and Karli and Kamryn Dmitrzak, and great-great-grandchild Gaby Simcic.

