A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers and freezing rain before 10am, then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 10am and 11am, then rain showers after 11am. High near 43. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then rain showers after 10am. High near 42. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night – Showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 34. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night – A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 4am, then a chance of rain showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

New Year’s Day – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

