Area Man Accused of Repeatedly Punching Woman During Domestic Altercations

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Butler man who is accused of repeatedly punching a woman over the course of two days at several locations around Clarion County.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Raymond Dale McIntyre.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:01 a.m. on December 18, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the area of Pump Station Road and Monterey Road in Toby Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic incident.

Police then spoke to a known victim who reported several incidents of domestic violence involving Raymond McIntyre.

According to the complaint, the victim told police around 6:00 a.m. on December 16, she got into an argument with McIntyre that turned physical. The victim reported McIntyre punched her on the right arm and right thigh, causing bruising.

The victim told police another incident occurred around noon on December 17 when she was a passenger in a vehicle McIntyre was driving. She reported McIntyre stopped the vehicle at an unknown intersection in Toby Township and punched her repeatedly on the left arm and left thigh, causing bruising.

The victim told police a third incident then occurred around 10:50 p.m. on December 17 on Eccles Street in Sligo Borough when McIntyre punched her in the back of the head.

Police observed recent physical injuries on both of the victim’s arms and thighs, the complaint notes.

McIntyre was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (three counts)

Unable to post $2,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on January 11, with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

Court documents indicate McIntyre has a criminal history dating back to 2014 with convictions ranging from fleeing police to drug charges.

