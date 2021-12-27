 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Area Man Accused of Repeatedly Punching Woman During Domestic Altercations

Monday, December 27, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

shutterstock_608376650-cuffsTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Butler man who is accused of repeatedly punching a woman over the course of two days at several locations around Clarion County.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Raymond Dale McIntyre.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:01 a.m. on December 18, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the area of Pump Station Road and Monterey Road in Toby Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic incident.

Police then spoke to a known victim who reported several incidents of domestic violence involving Raymond McIntyre.

According to the complaint, the victim told police around 6:00 a.m. on December 16, she got into an argument with McIntyre that turned physical. The victim reported McIntyre punched her on the right arm and right thigh, causing bruising.

The victim told police another incident occurred around noon on December 17 when she was a passenger in a vehicle McIntyre was driving. She reported McIntyre stopped the vehicle at an unknown intersection in Toby Township and punched her repeatedly on the left arm and left thigh, causing bruising.

The victim told police a third incident then occurred around 10:50 p.m. on December 17 on Eccles Street in Sligo Borough when McIntyre punched her in the back of the head.

Police observed recent physical injuries on both of the victim’s arms and thighs, the complaint notes.

McIntyre was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (three counts)

Unable to post $2,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on January 11, with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

Court documents indicate McIntyre has a criminal history dating back to 2014 with convictions ranging from fleeing police to drug charges.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.