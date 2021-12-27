Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sticky Buns

It’s impossible to eat just one of these soft, yummy sticky buns!

Ingredients

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

1-1/4 cups warm water (110° to 115°)



3 tablespoons butter, softened3 tablespoons sugar2 tablespoons nonfat dry milk powder1 teaspoon salt3-1/4 to 3-3/4 cups bread flour

Sauce:

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup corn syrup

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Filling:

1/3 cup butter, softened

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

-Dissolve yeast in water. Add butter, sugar, milk powder and salt, then beat in 2 cups flour on low for 3 minutes. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough.

-Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place dough in a greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

-Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, make sauce by combining brown sugar, butter and corn syrup; cook over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Stir in pecans. Pour into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish.

-Punch down dough. Turn onto a floured surface; roll into a 16×10-in. rectangle. Make filling by combining butter, sugar and cinnamon; spread to within 3/4 in. of edges. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seam to seal. Cut into 12 slices; place slices cut side down over sauce. Cover with a kitchen towel; let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 45 minutes.

-Preheat oven to 375°. Bake until golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Cool 3 minutes before inverting onto a serving platter.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.