Clarion County Reports 33 New COVID-19 Cases Since Thursday; No Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, December 23.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,447 while the death toll remained at 169.

Neighboring Forest County reported no new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, leaving the county’s total number at 1,846 and the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/23/21 through 12/26/21 – 38,618

12/22/21 – 9,282

12/21/21 – 9,387

12/20/21 – 8,616

[LOCAL REGION – Since Thursday]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 11549 91 11640 270 (1 new) Butler 31567 470 32037 603 (1 new) Clarion 6414 33 6447 169 Clearfield 14096 156 14252 254 Crawford 14715 1167 15882 253 Elk 5223 46 5269 74 (1 new) Forest 1846 0 1846 31 Indiana 12082 56 12233 292 (3 new) Jefferson 6735 56 6791 181 McKean 6233 30 6263 113 Mercer 17607 235 17842 423 (2 new) Venango 8840 54 8894 198 Warren 5531 22 5553 177

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

