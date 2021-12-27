First Day Hike Set for Saturday at Cook Forest

COOKSBURG, Pa. – A First Day Hike is scheduled for Saturday in Cook Forest.

Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom at 1:00 p.m. for a challenging three-mile hike encompassing Ridge, Camp, Corduroy, and Liggett Trails.

Participants will walk through some of the finest old-growth hemlock forest in the Northeast as we circle Ridge Camp, returning along Tom’s Run.

Participants are advised to be prepared for the weather.

If trail conditions are a concern, the hike may take an alternate route.

Well-behaved pets are welcome.

