On Friday, December 24, 2021, Joan S. Kaltenbach, 86, of Lander Drive, Lucinda, slipped quietly from our hands into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her beloved husband, Joseph.

Joan was born on October 24, 1935 in Clarion to the late Walter and Lois Ginkel Wilson.

She married Joseph H. Kaltenbach on November 20, 1954. They celebrated 50 amazing years together before he passed away on March 26, 2005. We know he was delighted to welcome her home to heaven.

A gracious, hospitable, and dedicated lifelong homemaker, Joan lovingly raised 13 children in her Lucinda home, who all survive her, including Diane (Richard) Becker, Roger (Sara Troup) Kaltenbach, Randy (Eva Schill) Kaltenbach, Jeffrey Kaltenbach, Timothy (Charlotte) Kaltenbach, Beverly (Keith) Schmader, Laura (Jeffrey) Schmader, Patricia (Michael Williams) Kaltenbach, Deborah J. Kaltenbach, Eric (Faith) Kaltenbach, Kevin (Carol) Kaltenbach, Matthew Kaltenbach, and Melissa (Gregory) Mccahan.

She will be greatly missed by her beloved grandchildren, Carrie Ferringer, Racheal Becker, Laura Eisenman, Michael Kaltenbach, Jennifer Duschied, Tiffany Starrett, Heather Leadbetter, Adam Schmader, Kyle Schmader, Kayla Moeller, Cory Bothelo, Christopher Bothelo, Joseph Wesley Kaltenbach, Amber Kaltenbach, Ashley Henry, Jennifer Reichard, Emily Mccahan, and Kara Mccahan; and several great-grandchildren also survive her.

What a legacy!

Her sister, Donna L. Wilson, a special niece, Vicki Thompson, and her family in Olean, NY also survive her.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by a special daughter-in-law, Deborah Kaltenbach.

Joan was a member of the Cornerstone Church of Clarion where she found great comfort in growing closer to her heavenly Father and where she was also baptized in faith at the age of 83.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. John Green officiating.

Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

