Linda Garner, 71 of Grove City, passed away peacefully, December 22, 2021 at Orchard Manor.

Linda was born September 18, 1950, in Grove City.

Linda graduated from Franklin High School.

She diligently served Orchard Manor in Grove City for 53 years before retiring earlier this year.

She was the smiling face that welcomed you at the front desk when you walked in.

Linda was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City.

Earlier in life she attended Boyers Methodist Church.

She was also a member of the Rebekah group of Mercer County.

She loved her family fiercely and was best known as “YiYi” to those closest to her.

She loved a good shopping trip, especially around Christmas.

She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed watching the games.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her siblings Jean Garner of Harrisville, Ron Garner and his wife Connie of Boyers and Denny Garner and his wife Kathy of Harrisville. Her nieces and nephews Tanya McFadden and her husband Corey, James Garner, Chelsey Blake and her husband Andy, Charles Williams and his wife Tiffany. Linda’s great nephews and nieces Cole McFadden, Alexis McFadden, McKenzie McFadden, Lana Grace Williams and Colt Blake.

Linda was welcomed into heaven by her parents Laverne and Eliza Garner and Dale Brown and loving grandparents.

Family will welcome friends at the Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main Street, Harrisville on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be private.

Burial will take place at Annadale Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Orchard Manor Resident Needs Fund.

The family requests face coverings during the time of visitation.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.

