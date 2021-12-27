Local Rapper Making Noise in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – When he was 16, Crowe Thiem was uploading “bad folk songs” to SoundCloud – his first foray into music.

(Pictured above: Crowe Thiem performing. Photo by Prince Brooks of Prince Brooks Photography.)

Now, six years later, the Clarion Area and Clarion University graduate is still making music, but instead of folk, he makes rap, and not only does he upload to more mature streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, but he is also building a following playing live music.

“By the time I finished college I had decided it was time to make music a full-time endeavor and moved to Pittsburgh last June,” Thiem told exploreClarion.com. “It was definitely the right decision even though I was scared to do the move.”

Going by the stage name of Connie Roses, Thiem moved from Texas to Clarion when he was young. He said as he grew older, he started to believe more and more in his ability to write compelling lyrics and make the beats behind them.

Before he moved to Pittsburgh, Thiem did not plan to make music his primary occupation.

At Clarion University, he earned a secondary English education degree and graduated in the spring of 2021. He wanted to be a high school English teacher.

“This whole time I haven’t taken myself very seriously in regards to being a full-time musician, so actually moving out here, setting up gigs, and consistently recording music in a studio was a complete surprise to both myself and people around me,” he said.

Thiem is now on the verge of releasing his ninth project. Titled There’s a Light Inside the Tunnel, Come and Grab My Hand, the album is scheduled to be released on streaming platforms in January.

“The latest album is really again, another affirmation to myself,” he said about the album. “The struggles of being a musician and trying to find success are so lofty that it makes me want to quit almost every day. I feel that I am talented and that I work hard, but even with that I don’t know if I will reach what I want.”

The idea of the light inside a tunnel is something Thiem has always found to be true in his life. Noting that because no one knows when their life will end, Thiem said one must “find a light to shine in our life,” even in the worst of moments.

“That’s what this album is,” he said. “I fight with pain, depression, and self-hate every day, so finding a light to help me is integral to becoming a full-time musician.”

(Pictured above: The album cover for There’s a Light Inside the Tunnel, Come and Grab My Hand. Submitted photo.)

The style of his music is influenced by diverse sources.

“I’d say emotionally melancholy, heavily-written rap music with touches of influence from Jazz and Electronic music. More along the lanes of Earl Sweatshirt, of course with sprinkles of Kanye (West) and Shabazz Palaces,” Thiem described.

To celebrate the album’s release, Thiem will be hosting a concert on January 15 beginning at 9:00 p.m. in the Hollywood Theatre in Dormont. He explained apart from himself, there will be performances by Ron Mist, a Pittsburgh-based DJ, Giovanni Orsini, a “punk rock one-man show,” and rapper and storyteller Plato Black.

“I respect these people – both professionally and musically – so I wanted to have them come perform,” said Thiem.

In addition, the show will feature a visualizer played on a screen to go along with the music.

“The visualizer will be done by Ross Mitchell, who is both my roommate and a great friend of mine. We have worked together a ton, and this project is a product of really the first chapter in a long line of projects we will work on,” he said.

Tickets will be $10.00 at the door.

Thiem can be found on Twitter @RosesConnie or on Instagram @connieroses. Links to his music can be found here.

