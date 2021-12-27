Oakley C. Osborne, 93, of Franklin passed away late evening December 23, 2021.

Born October 23, 1928, he was the son of the late Charles L. and Bernice K. (Heffernan) Osborne.

On December 23, 1952, he married the love of his life, the late Kathryn (Best) Osborne.

Upon his passing, Oakley joined Kathryn, 57 days after her passing, on the day of their sixty-nineth wedding anniversary to celebrate with her once again.

At the age of twenty-one, Oakley proudly joined the US Army to serve his country during the Korean War era. He was honorably discharged, ranking as Private First Class Oakley Osborne.

For most of his life, he worked at Pennzoil as a truck driver. After retirement from Pennzoil, he drove for A. Crivelli and Lepley’s Bus Service.

Oakley was a family man. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and nineteen great grandchildren.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife and camping at Vacation Land, adjacent to Lake Wilhelm.

He was a member of the Clarion Rod and Gun Club and the Franklin Myrtle Lodge #316.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory, are Oakley’s sons, Joe Osborne of Franklin and Gary Osborne and his wife, Elaine of Kennerdell; his daughter-in-law, Sandy Osborne of Illinois; his seven grandchildren, Charles Osborne and his wife, Leanne and Megan Welgat and her husband, Matthew, both of Illinois, Russ Schmader, Jr. of Florida, Leah Hart and her husband, Ben of Louisiana, Jana Knox and her husband, Jim of Franklin, Katie Jane O’Niel of Cranberry, and Tyler Joe Osborne and his wife, Ashleigh, of Kennerdell; his nineteen great-grandchildren, Nathan Hart and Jaci Templeton, both of Louisiana, Rissa and Rya Schmader, both of Florida, Denali, Danica, and Delayna Wenner all of Cranberry, Oakleigh, MaKenleigh, Coraleigh Osborne, all Kennerdell, William and Emily Osborne, both of Illinois, Midas Galford of Franklin, Keirnee and Skylar Knox of Franklin, and Maris, Rose, Nathan, and Ty Welgat, all of Illinois.

He is further survived by his sisters, Ruth Ann Freeman and her husband, Paul, of Franklin, Sylvia “Sue” Beightol and her husband, John, of Cooperstown and Lois Bingman of Franklin; and his brother, Paul Osborn and his wife, Pat, of Franklin.

In addition to his loving wife, Oakley is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dr. Lewis Craig Osborne; his daughter, Sherry Ann Osborne, and his brothers-in-law, Carl Bingman and Mead Robinson.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home, 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 11 am to 1 pm.

Funeral services for Oakley will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 1 pm with Pastor Chad Troup officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

He will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Fox Street Church of God, 229 Fox Street, Franklin, PA 16323, Community Ambulance Service, Inc., 1010 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323 and/or V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, PO Box 137, Franklin, PA 16323.

