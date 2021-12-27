 

Pauline A. Master

Monday, December 27, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-1m6eH6Xyd25Pauline A. Master, 96, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, December 23, 2021 at the Clarview Health Center.

She was born on August 12, 1925 in Reidsburg; daughter of the late Mr. Rankin and Lillian Bowley Rankin.

Pauline was the last member of her immediate family.

She married Paul E. Master on February 2, 1945, who preceded her in death in September of 1997.

Pauline worked at the Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion for 25 years until her retirement.

She was a former member of the Clarion VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Pauline enjoyed baking, cooking, spending time with her family, and most recently, working on word searches.

She is survived by her daughter, M. Suzanne Stewart of Clarion; her granddaughter, Tracy Stewart and her significant other, Donny Mohney, of Fairmount City; 2 great grandchildren, Tyler Stitt of Clarion and Josie Stitt of Pittsburgh; a great-great grandson, Caysen Baney of Clarion; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pauline was preceded in death by her siblings.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

A celebration of life will be held at the Clarion VFW from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Clarion VFW Ladies Auxiliary, 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


