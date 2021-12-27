Police Seeking Information Regarding Forced Entry in Rimersburg

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information about a forced entry in Rimersburg on Christmas Day.

According to police, an 85-year-old female victim reported that an unknown male forced entry into her Chestnut Street apartment at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 25.

The suspect was described as black, being between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, heavy build, and in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans.

The victim reported the suspect made physical contact with her, but he left on foot in an unknown direction when told to leave.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

