 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Seeking Information Regarding Forced Entry in Rimersburg

Monday, December 27, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

5DMK1538-2 copyRIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information about a forced entry in Rimersburg on Christmas Day.

According to police, an 85-year-old female victim reported that an unknown male forced entry into her Chestnut Street apartment at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 25.

The suspect was described as black, being between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, heavy build, and in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans.

The victim reported the suspect made physical contact with her, but he left on foot in an unknown direction when told to leave.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.