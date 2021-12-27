Registration Still Open for No Excuses GET*FIT Challenge

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Registration is still open for No Excuses Get*Fit Challenge.

No Excuses Training & Coaching is offering the 8th annual GET*FIT Challenge.

With the chaos of the last two years, many individuals have lost their ambition and drive in many areas of health and wellness. That, along with big changes in lifestyles, and crazy schedule adjustments, have left a dire need for a big motivational push.

What better way to get that motivation than teamwork?!

The GET*FIT Challenge is built to promote teamwork and peer support in achieving healthier lifestyle habits. Our health and wellness – physically, mentally, and socially – is of the utmost importance, now and always. The goal of this challenge is to provide a positive outlet to focus on these things in the safest way possible, and to educate participants on creative ways to work around the many obstacles life presents.

The GET*FIT Challenge is an eight-week contest in which teams compete for the end game of the total average percentage of body weight lost. Teams sizes are to be a minimum of four, maximum of six.

Throughout the contest, participants are provided with weekly support, tips, resources, recipes, and more, to help them along the way. Teams submit weekly weigh-ins, and winning team and top dogs are announced each week. Grand prizes are big cash payouts in the end!

VIRTUAL options are available and allow the opportunity for non-local friends and family to join the teams. There has been a lot of success in past years, from teams comprised of families, and teams of coworkers. This is a great way to ensure that the environment you are in the most, is in line with your goals. It could also be a great way to create a little friendly competition amongst yourselves!

All rules and regulations will be provided to each participant, and are non-negotiable to ensure the contest stays fair.

The initial weigh-in dates will be Sunday, January 2, and Monday, January 3. Aside from virtual options, in-person weigh-ins will be held at No Excuses and Forell-Barbell, specific times will be announced later in December.

TO REGISTER GO TO: www.noexcusestraining.com

For any questions, please contact Kristy through the NO EXCUSES Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NoExcusestimeforachange or call/text 814-541-0129.

