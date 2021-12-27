Rowenna K. “Renny” Reagle Mansfield, 77, of Franklin, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

A daughter of the late E. Quay Finefrock and Gladys Giles Finefrock she was born in Grove City on February 8, 1944.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Mrs. Mansfield was employed as Executive Assistant for the Visiting Nurses Association of Venango County.

Mrs. Mansfield was a member of the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church and sang for many churches in the area.

On December 7, 1963 she married Elmer W. Reagle and he died August 20, 2008.

She then married Marshall Mansfield on July 1, 2011 and he survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Douglas Scott Reagle of Katy, TX and Brad Alan Reagle and his wife Sharon of Union City; four grandchildren, Royce Reagle and his wife Erin of Biloxi, MS and Bryce Reagle of Canton, MS and Brooke Reagle and Ava Reagle both of Union City and two great-grandchildren, Rowan and Reilly.

Additionally surviving is her mother, a brother Quay Giles Finefrock and his wife Etoile of St. Louis, MO, a sister Gaynelle Jean Anderson and her husband Garland “Chris” of Fredericksburg, VA and a sister-in-law Mabel Sue Fox and her husband Thomas of Victory heights and several nieces and nephews; five step-children, Michelle and Matt Schuda of Clermont, FL, Mitchell Mansfield and Cindy Blackwell of President, David and Kim Mansfield of Mt. Juliet, TN, Marylisa and Mike Dohanich of Carmichaels and Julia and George Allman of Seneca and 13 step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father and first husband.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 313 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday.

A celebration of her life will be held in the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Avenue at 11:00 A.M. FRIDAY with Rev. Brad Riddle, officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Grief Share at AAUBC, 160 Atlantic Avenue Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to Renny’s family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

