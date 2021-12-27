Say What?!: Brothers Reclaim Record for Climbing Stairs With One Balanced on Other’s Head

VIETNAM – A pair of Vietnamese acrobats reclaimed a Guinness World Record when one of them climbed 100 stairs outside a Spanish cathedral with the other balanced on his head.

Circus-performing brothers Giang Quoc Co, 37, and Giang Quoc Nghiep, 32, climbed 100 stairs outside St. Mary’s Cathedral in Girona, breaking the Guinness World Record for most consecutive stairs climbed while balancing a person on the head.

