SMI Founder Don Lewis Passes Away at Age 89

Structural Modulars Inc. founder Don David Lewis, 89, of Clarion, passed from this life to the next on Christmas Day.

Don was born August 4, 1932, to Floyd Lewis and Dorothy Elliott Lewis of Williamsburg, one of seven siblings.

His parents, brother Elliott “Pete,” and sister Betty Edmonds preceded him in death.

His surviving siblings are Patricia Smith (Robert) of Sun City, Arizona; Robert Lewis (Linda) of Clarion; Kay Means of Greenville, South Carolina and Jenny Bowen (Jim) also of Greenville, South Carolina.

Don has many nieces and nephews.

After serving in the Korean War, Don returned to Clarion where he worked in construction as a mason.

He married Betty Dee Henry of Brookville in 1957.

She, along with their four children and their families, remain to lovingly remember his life: Teri Hall (Don) of Denver, Colorado; Don (Cyndi Duncan) of Greenville, South Carolina; Lori Miller (Denny, deceased) of Rimersburg and Mike (Roxane Reinsel) of Clarion.

In addition to their children, Don and Betty have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Don proudly served his country in the Korean War (1953-54) and as a member of the Army Reserve for 35 years, attaining the rank of Command Sergeant Major.

For the greater part of his life he worked in the construction industry, beginning work with his father and founding Clarion Contractors, Inc. in 1958.

In 1989 he founded Structural Modulars Inc., a manufacturer of residential and commercial spaces, and served as its CEO since that time.

As a lifelong resident of Clarion, Don was deeply involved in the community.

His love for baseball led him to coach various teams in the Clarion Little League, Senior Little League, and American Legion for twenty-plus years, and he continued to support the organizations throughout the years.

Don invested in other organizations financially and with his time, including the YMCA and the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital.

Don also enjoyed serving with others as a director on the board of Clarion County Community Bank since its inception.

His interest in workforce training and his many years of business experience afforded him opportunities to serve on many boards in the region, including the Workforce Investment Board, the CareerLink chartering committee, C/Vera, and business advisory council for Clarion University.

He promoted the school-to-work movement and often afforded young people their first chance at a job and career.

In his later years, Don intentionally lived out his Christian faith. He was a member of Turkey City Church of God.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Trinity Point Church of God, 180 W. Trinity Drive, Clarion.

Funeral services will follow in the church at 1 p.m. with Don’s son-in-law, Reverend Donald Hall, Reverend Corona Say, and Reverend Tom Hannold officiating.

Military honors will be accorded at the church.

Services will be livestreamed via the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page.

Interment will take place in the Reidsburg Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Next Step Pregnancy Solutions and Services, 140 Greenville Ave., Clarion, PA 16213, an organization Don supported for many years, or to a charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to Don’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

