Sligo will Seek Additional Footbridge Funds; Authority Examines Delinquent Accounts

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – A $163,968.00 grant was approved from DCED through the Commonwealth Financing Authority for the Sligo Footbridge replacement.

(Pictured above: Tyler Smith, Jeff Elder, Don Lawrence, and Kerry Graham listen to concerns about the number of delinquent Sligo Authority customers.)

Delta Development consultants suggest Sligo continues to push for a PennDOT TSA set-aside funds. PennDOT anticipates announcing the selected projects by late summer or fall 2022.

Sligo Borough has also received $50,000.00 in grants from the Ralph M. and Ella M. Eccles Foundation and plans to request another $20,000.00 from the foundation. The estimated cost for the footbridge replacement now exceeds $200,000.00.

Sligo Borough is also requesting Clarion County Commissioners to consider including grant writing for a rec center window replacement project.

However, some immediate safety concerns were raised about the footbridge.

Principal Thomas Minick, of Sligo Elementary, called and stated that some of the teachers are very concerned about the bridge. They feel that between when school started till now, there’s been a lot more “bounce” in it when the kids are crossing.

The school asked if the borough would consider having the bridge inspected because of the kids crossing.

Minick said it’s not even the coming back and forth to school that caused concern during the week; all students walk on it during release time for a local church.

The school had been crossing in a single file of about 30 kids at a time. The school is now letting only five kids at a time because of a concern for safety.

Sligo previously requested that the county engineer inspect the footbridge.

If the county engineer cannot inspect the footbridge, the borough will consider hiring HRG. Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG), who will also facilitate the grant. Either way, the bridge will be inspected soon, and maintenance supervisor Ed Myers will see if there are some interim repairs that can be made.

The school release trips include about 60 children on Mondays and Wednesdays.

2022 Budget Approved, Wage Increases Wait Until January

Both the Sligo Authority and Sligo Borough Council provided approval for their 2022 budgets at rescheduled December 15 meeting. The budgets included no new taxes or fees in the coming year.

While the budgets were approved, both groups will hold an executive session before their January 3, 2022, re-organizational and meetings to determine any salary increases for the four employees. Both groups are independent organizations, but the authority includes some borough council members. Employees are paid from either budget.

For instance, from the Sligo General Budget, Secretary/Treasurer Janey Corle receives 61 percent of her wages, Ed Myers 60 percent, Bob Jacobs 63 percent, and (part-time) Thelma Cerutti receives 100 percent.

The authority estimates a budget balance of $56,055.00 at the end of 2022 and anticipated revenues of $185,000.00.

Sligo Borough tax rates will include 13.75 mills for general purposes and 1.25 mills for fire purposes.

Council also approved a general fund budget for 2022 of $127,160.00. In addition, the budget also includes restricted funds of a $50,000.00 grant from Eccles foundation for a footbridge project and $34,855.00 from American recovery act projects.

Estimated tax collections for real estate includes $55,526.00, occupation tax of $1,677.00, real estate transfer tax of $2,900.00, public utility realty tax of $110.00, earned income tax of $5,500.00, tax claim bureau of $4,500.00, and local services tax of $3,000.00 for a total of $124,652.00.

Sligo Authority News

Sligo Authority officially accepted the resignation of Michelle Elder.

Current members are Jeff Elder, Don Lawrence, Chuck Marsh, and Kerry Graham. Chairman Chuck Marsh said the board desperately needs another member to help have a quorum for meetings.

The topic of delinquent sewer customers was raised again at the meeting. Knox Law was contacted to see if the authority could cut off sewer lines to customers for nonpayment of service. Knox Law stated there are no laws in Pennsylvania authorizing the digging up and plugging of a sewer line for non-payment.

A total of 25 properties totaling $27,000.00 are on the list, and eight have liens against the properties. The property with the highest delinquent amount at $5,133.72, followed by $2,532.50, and $2,043.00.

“We would probably have to change our bylaws to state that you would lose your sewer tap if your delinquent payments reached a certain level,” Marsh said. “If you owe $5,000.00 your service should be terminated. If we’re not going to do anything, people could stop paying their bills.

“Some of the properties have liens on them, but it really doesn’t do you much good because the owner doesn’t pay until the property is sold. If they go to a judicial sale, you can’t collect anything on them.”

The authority has an option where people can come in and make payments, if necessary, but choose not to do that.

Council and authority members agreed efforts are needed to reduce delinquent accounts.

“I would hate to see it come to that, but we may have to start publishing the names of people who are delinquent in the paper,” said Council President Sherry Laughlin.

– A Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) operator exam schedule is not posted online for 2022, but Bob Jacobs will register. Jacobs indicated he will take the 13-week course by the Pennsylvania Rural Water Association in Franklin this spring. The course runs once a week from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is free.

– Supervisor Ed Myers has WTTP certification for Sligo, but he is planning to retire this year-end. It is important that Jacobs secure his own certification.

– Approved a request for Donna Hoch to give up her tap at 1627 Bald Eagle Street. The house is deteriorating and will soon be torn down. The authority agreed to discontinue charging a monthly user fee once the line was capped.

