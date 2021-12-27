State Police Calls: Domestic, Identity Theft, Megan’s Law Violation

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT)– Area state police responded to the following calls:

Domestic Incident/Theft in Farmington

Marienville-based State Police are investigating an incident of theft in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

According to police, on Christmas Day at 6:42 p.m., police responded to an inactive domestic situation on McCloskey Road in Farmington Township.

The victim, a 43-year-old male, stated his personal belongings and medications were stolen.

An investigation is ongoing.

Theft by Deception in Jenks Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of a false unemployment claim made on December 23 at 2:04 p.m. in Jenks Township, Forest County.

The victim is listed as a 42-year-old Leeper man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft by Deception in Perry Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of a false unemployment claim made on December 18 at 12 p.m. in Perry Township, Clarion County.

The victim is listed as a 55-year-old Parker man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Megan’s Law violation

Clarion-based State Police reported receiving a Megan’s Law investigation request on December 15 at 1:00 p.m. in a Washington Street apartment in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

According to police, it was determined the violation was not prosecutable.

The investigation is closed.

