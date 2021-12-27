 

Police Release Details of Man Injured in I-80 Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash in Scrubgrass Township

Monday, December 27, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Emergency 911 SceneSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say an operator was injured in a tractor-trailer rollover crash that occurred last Tuesday evening on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened on Tuesday, December 21, around 5:35 p.m. on I-80, near mile marker 42.6, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 62-year-old Larry P. Richards, of Boardman, Ohio, was traveling east on I-80 when he lost control of his 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a guide rail.

Richards continued to travel into the median of the interstate and his vehicle rolled over onto the driver’s side, coming to rest in the median of the interstate.

Richards had to be extracted from his vehicle by the Emlenton Fire Company and was transported to Grove City Hospital by the Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.

He was using a seat belt.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

The Peterbilt was towed from the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, December 25, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

